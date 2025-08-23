St Colman’s College Leaving Cert Class of 1975 celebrate Golden Jubilee with reunion

MEMBERS of the St Colman’s College Class of 1970-1975 gathered in the Western Hotel, Claremorris, for their 50th anniversary reunion recently – a joyful occasion for all who could make it along, rekindling so many memories as some met up for the first time in many years.

College principal Roy Hession welcomed the gathering to St Colman’s earlier in the evening.

“It was such a lovely occasion with the Leaving Cert class of 1975. A great group of gentlemen gathered together to walk down memory lane and to reminisce on yesteryear in St Colman’s College,” he said.

“There were some wonderful stories regaled and great memories recalled as the students of 1975 walked the corridors of the College during their reunion. Well done to them all and best wishes from all of us here in the College,” added Roy.

The organising committee of Gay McManus, Michael McGrath, Alec Morley, Michael Clarke, Pius Forde and Owen Treston were delighted with the turnout whilst noting to that there were a number of past pupils who were unable to attend for a variety of reasons.

The words of welcome were delivered by Roy Hession, Gay McManus and Michael McGrath while Fr Tommy Commins, a member of the LC Class of 1975, recalled fond memories of members of the class who had passed over the intervening years.

Richard Carney rendered a beautiful rendition of Liam’s Lawton’s poignant hymn, There’s a Time for Remembering, which was greeted with warm applause. Deacon James McLoughlin also joined in the prayers.

Hollymount native, Eamonn Finnerty, made it all the way home from Houston, Texas, while Brendan Murphy from Lissiniskea, Bekan, journeyed from Chicago. Kieran McHugh from Claremorris and Paul Connolly from Ballindine also came home from England for the reunion.

Joining the members of the reunion class were former teachers, Johnny Colleran, Richard Carney and Seán Foody, and former bus drivers Frank Joyce (Hollymount) and Jimmy Cunnane (Caraun).

All present enjoyed a lovely evening and reception in the Western Hotel that saw the culmination of many long hours by the organisers come to fruition in style.

Pictured: Michael Clarke, Gay McManus, Seán Foody, John Colleran and Michael McGrath at the 50th anniversary reunion of the Class of 1975 at St Colman’s College, Claremorris.