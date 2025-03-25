  • Services

St Brigid’s Campus in Ballinasloe to be put on market in "coming months"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

St. Brigids Campus in Ballinasloe is to be put on the market in the “coming months”.

That’s according to local councillor Alan Harney, who says it will be all of the lands on the main campus and the nurses home site.

He understands the HSE will first offer the campus to state agencies and it will then be put on the open market.

Fine Gael Councillor Harney says whatever the outcome, it’s important there’s a plan in place to ensure the buildings don’t become any more dilapidated.

