St. Brigids Campus in Ballinasloe could be set to be added to the register of derelict sites.

That’s according to local councillor Alan Harney, who says Galway County Council has notified the HSE, which owns the land.

It comes as the HSE is making efforts to bring the site to the market.

Councillor Harney says the situation should not have been allowed to get to this point.