Spring music series has rich mix of folk, trad and classical

The next series of 3 Saturdays: 3 Kinds of Music, presented by the Galway Music Residency, will kick off on Saturday, February 16, with an eclectic programme of trad, folk, and classical music.

The Spring series of three concerts, curated by multi-instrumentalist and educator Matthew Berrill, will feature the Galway ConTempo Quartet and some of Ireland’s best emerging and established musicians over three dates; February 16, March 30 and April 6.

Each concert, at 11am in Druid’s Mick Lally Theatre, will offer a tasting-menu of classical, contemporary and Irish traditional music and is designed for listeners of all ages.

On Saturday, February 16 Maria Ryan and Lucia McPartlin of contemporary Irish music ensemble Strung will start proceedings with a bang.

They draw on their ensemble experience and musical backgrounds to incorporate complex harmonies and innovative motifs into traditional Irish melodies while staying true to the original sensibility.

Guitarist, songwriter and Galway native Niamh Regan will then take to the stage to perform a set of original songs. Regan has been compared to UK singer Laura Marling, and her songs are reflective and powerful. ConTempo Quartet will close the concert with Swan Hennessy’s String Quartet no. 3 Troisième Quatuor à cordes. This romantic work by the Irish-American composer conveys Hennessy’s impressionist style, coloured with Celtic leanings.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.