Sports Minister Thomas Byrne to visit Galway

Junior Minister for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne will visit Galway later today
Minister Byrne will begin the half day of engagements by meeting with Galway United representatives
He will then travel to Pearse Stadium for a meeting with Galway GAA, the LFGA and the Camogie Association
He will then meet with Connacht Rugby at the Sportsground
Also included in Minister Byrne’s itinerary is a meeting with Oranmore/Maree GAA and a number of other sports clubs
