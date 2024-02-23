Sports Minister Thomas Byrne to visit Galway

Junior Minister for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne will visit Galway later today

Minister Byrne will begin the half day of engagements by meeting with Galway United representatives





He will then travel to Pearse Stadium for a meeting with Galway GAA, the LFGA and the Camogie Association

He will then meet with Connacht Rugby at the Sportsground

Also included in Minister Byrne’s itinerary is a meeting with Oranmore/Maree GAA and a number of other sports clubs

