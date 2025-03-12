Sports Minister questioned in Dáil over Loughrea Swimming pool

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Sports Minister has been questioned in the Dáil over long-running plans for a swimming pool in Loughrea.

Despite a local campaign spanning countless years, very little progress has been made in getting the wheels in motion.

And speaking in the Dáil, Galway East TD Louis O’ Hara said that Galway County Council urgently needs financial support to make inroads.

He argued the local authority has been badly underfunded for years and cannot provide matching funding needed to unlock sports grants.

In response, Minister Charlie McConalogue said he would engage with Galway County Council – but suggested councillors could be doing more.