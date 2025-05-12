Sporting stars come out to help Inis Iron Meáin celebrate 21 years

They came from all over the country to play their part in a very special 21st birthday party, as perhaps the most scenic road race in the world took place in brilliant sunshine.

As always the islanders rolled out the red carpet on Saturday 3rd May, as the Inis Iron Meáin celebrated its coming of age.

The race is a very important event in the community calendar on Inis Meáin, having started out in 2004 as a fundraising initiative for the second level school, Coláiste Naomh Eoin.

Hundreds now come to the island every year to take part or watch the race.

This year the Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Peter Keane, officially got the race underway in front of a trio of sporting superstars – Connacht, Ireland and Lions star Bundee Aki and Olympians Sonia O’Sullivan Rob Heffernan.

Sonia was making a popular return to the island having kicked off the first Inis Iron Meáin race in November 2004.

Inis Iron Meáin once again featured three races this year – 5k, 10k and 12k – giving runners a taste of the island’s beauty through parks, winding roads and a chance to spend some time on Sandy Point beach for those who did the 12k!

John Lee from Trim AC won the 12k race just ahead of last year’s winner, Rodhlann Mosseop from DSDAC Dublin. His girlfriend, Emma Horackova, who flew in specially from the Czech Republic, was the fastest woman in the 12K race for the second year running.

Oughterard Garda Aidan Kelly won the 10K and Karla Murray from Tullow AC, Co Clare, was the fastest woman. Eoin O’Donohoe won the 5k and the fastest woman was Erin Murray.

Visitors and locals alike came together to enjoy food at the post-race celebratory barbecue, which was a great end to the day and a highlight for many.

There was live music on site again this year, this time by the music group Drumadore who got the crowd dancing.

Principal of Coláiste Naomh Eoin, Mairéad Ní Fhátharta, was against delighted and proud of another successful event.

“The school community, including our staff and students, and also the people of the islands who help us year after year to make this race as good as it is, have made a great effort,” she said.

“The race is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year and it was lovely to have a star-studded party in our company.”

Pictured: Bundee Aki with students from the island’s Coláiste Naomh Eoin who contributed as ‘maorseoirí’ on race day.