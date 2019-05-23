Sporting fans like to sing to a different sort of tune

A Different View with Dave O’Connell

It was probably only the recent death of Doris Day that saw the penny drop for legions of football fans so that they finally realised that the third line of Que Sera Sera was ‘the future’s not ours to see’… and not ‘we’re going to Wemb-el-ee’.

Because fans have been adapting the lyrics of original numbers – from the musicals, the charts or even the church – for so long that they’ve forgotten where they actually came from.

As a case in point, it sometimes has to be explained to Liverpool fans that they didn’t come up with You’ll Never Walk Alone and neither did Gerry & the Pacemakers – but that in fact it’s from the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel.

In the second act of the musical, Nettie Fowler, the cousin of the protagonist Julie Jordan, sings the Kop’s anthem to comfort and encourage Julie when her husband, Billy Bigelow falls on his knife and dies after a failed robbery attempt.

There isn’t a mention of the Champions League in it at all.

Across Stanley Park, Everton like to get hyped up for the battle ahead by running on to Goodison – to the theme of an old cop show.

Nobody is quite sure why they love the theme from Z-Cars – although one theory is that one of the actors in the show was an Everton fan and brought the cast to a game…where by way of acknowledgement the team ran out to the theme music.

And thus it has been part of the Everton ritual since 1963.

West Ham’s predilection for blowing bubbles goes back to the 1920s – shortly after the original was a big hit for Ben Selvin’s Novelty Orchestra in 1919.

And it was all down to Billy J ‘Bubbles’ Murray, who didn’t even play for the Hammers. Billy lined out for the local Park School and apparently bore a passing resemblance to the boy in an ad for Pear’s soap.

