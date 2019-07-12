Spoken word and music in collaborative Fringe event

Award-winning writer, poet and playwright Anne Marie Kennedy and renowned singer and songwriter Don Stiffe will present a collaborative show in De Burgo’s, Galway City, next Friday, July 19, at 9pm as part of the Galway Fringe Festival.

Anne Marie’s material spans prose, verse, storytelling, poetry and recitation, which she feels is a perfect fit with Don’s “lyrical song writing, his incredible voice and outstanding guitar playing”.

This showcase of original material will fuse similar themes: rural and earthy, dealing with life, love, relationships, the familial and unfamiliar, the curiosity of human existence.

Tickets are €10/8 from the venue on St Augustine Street or from the Fringe Box office 15 New Dock Street, between 10am-5pm daily, or from galwayfringe.ie.