Spirit of volunteerism shines at County Galway Cathaoirleach’s Awards

Volunteers and community groups from across Galway were honoured at the annual Cathaoirleach’s Awards, which took place at the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry last Friday.

The ceremony, hosted by Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Councillor Martina Kinane, celebrated the outstanding contribution of individuals and organisations who work tirelessly to improve life in their communities. The event was organised by Galway County Council in partnership with the Galway County Public Participation Network (PPN).

Winners across a wide range of categories were recognised for their impact in areas such as arts, environment, community development, inclusion, and heritage.

This year’s award recipients were Féile Cheoil Larry Reynolds, Katie Duane, Jacinta Barrins, Michael J. Hurley, Sarah Ann Buday, South Galway Lakers Special Olympics Club, Tuam Tidy Towns, Clarinbridge Tidy Towns, Marconi Men’s Shed, and Forám Chois Fharraighe um Pleanáil Teanga.

Each received a specially commissioned handcrafted trophy by Craughwell-based artist Seán Mahony, a certificate of achievement, and a €500 prize to support their ongoing community work.

In addition to the category winners, two Special Recognition Awards were presented on the night.

Bernie Rogers was honoured with the Individual Award for her long-standing voluntary commitment, while Moyne Villa FC received the Group Award for their significant contributions to community life.

Cllr. Martina Kinane, Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway said that the awards recognised ‘the tireless efforts of individuals and groups who work diligently behind the scenes to strengthen our communities’.

“On behalf of Galway County Council and the people of the County, I am delighted to host this event dedicated to recognising and honouring their achievements and commitment to making our local areas better places to live, work and visit,” she said.

The first award of the evening was presented to four-day Féile Cheoil Larry Reynolds in the ‘Arts and Culture’ category recognising voluntary efforts to encourage and promote knowledge, experience and practice of arts and culture.

The ‘Best Contribution to Heritage Award’, which recognises the efforts of groups that promote the heritage of their local area, was won by Katie Duane.

Now in her 96th year, Katie has been the inspiration in her local community for the last 40 years in pursuit of the restoration of her beloved Kilboght Graveyard. Initially involved in ongoing maintenance works, Katie established a Restoration Group in 2021 as the mausoleum was in danger of collapse.

Having successfully sought funding for a Conservation Management Plan and restoration works from the Community Monuments Fund, the abbey and mausoleum restoration works have now been showcased in a podcast, video and StoryMaps.

The winner of the ‘Heritage Publication Award’, which recognises the voluntary efforts to research, record and promote the heritage of local areas, was Michael J. Hurley for “Lackagh – A Colourful Past”.

Michael has now voluntarily researched, written, and published 15 books documenting Lackagh Parish history and heritage.

Fóram Chois Fharraige Um Pleanáil Teanga was named winner of ‘Gradam na Gaeilge’ in recognition of its work to preserve, promote and strengthen the use of the Irish language. Tá Fóram Chois Fharraige um Pleanáil Teanga ag tacú le pobal Chois Fharraige i chuile réimse den saol.

Jacinta Barrins was named winner of the ‘Environment & Climate Action Award’, which recognises volunteers’ efforts to enhance the environment in which they live in a sustainable manner.

In 2023, Jacinta founded the 60+ Climate Drive, and over the last year and a half, has travelled extensively across Galway City and County to talk to retirement groups, carers networks, men’s sheds, women’s sheds, and a broad range of community & voluntary groups.

The winner of the ‘Social Inclusion Award’, which recognises voluntary efforts to support all people within the community to participate in social and community activities, was Sarah Ann Buday, a third-year student at High Cross College in Tuam.

Having first-hand experience of life as a young carer, for the last three years Sarah Ann has been a passionate advocate for all young carers through academic research, public speaking engagements, and using her voice in Comhairle na nÓg and the National Youth Assembly.

The winner of the ‘Sports Award’ was South Galway Lakers Special Olympics Sports Club. a volunteer-run club established in March 2024 after realising there was a huge gap in facilities for athletes with intellectual disabilities in South Galway.

After a lot of preparation and hard work, they opened the doors to a brand-new club in Loughrea, and since then, their numbers are growing monthly and they have opened a second training venue in Gort.

Tuam Tidy Towns was named winner of the ‘Tidy Towns Recognition Award’ in recognition of achieving Bronze Medal status in the National Tidy Towns Competition, becoming the first large town in the County to progress to medal status.

The Cathaoirleach’s Awards honour the two groups who have been selected annually to represent County Galway in the All-Island Price of Place Awards.

The first Pride of Place Winner was Clarinbridge Tidy Towns, who will represent County Galway in the “300-1000 Population” award category.

The other went to Marconi Men’s Shed based in Clifden, who are unique, having been established exclusively by male family carers following the completion of a Creative Carers wood-turning project funded through Creative Ireland. They will represent County Galway in the “Community Wellbeing” award category as the lens through which the shed functions and plans its activities is ‘health and wellbeing’ and ‘inclusivity’.

Following the presentation of the Cathaoirleach’s Community Awards, Councillor Martina Kinane announced two Special Recognition Awards.

The Individual Special Recognition Award Winner was announced as Bernie Rogers from Oranmore, who is a driving force in local voluntary sports and outdoor activities

The Group Special Recognition Award Winner was announced as Moyne Villa FC from Headford, which offers structured soccer programmes for players from three to 65, and a “Football for All” programme with Ability West.

The club’s place as a cornerstone of the community came to the fore in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn when it became a vital hub for over 3,500 people and recognised as a beacon of community care and resilience through local and national media coverage.

Pictured: Representatives of the winning groups in the Cathaoirleach’s Community Awards 2025 pictured with Cllr. Martina Kinane, Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway and Liam Conneally, Chief Executive of Galway County Council at the Cathaoirleach’s Ball in the Raheen Woods.