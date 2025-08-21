  • Services

Spiddal's Builín Blasta marks 10 years in business

Published:

Spiddal's Builín Blasta marks 10 years in business
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The multi-award winning Builín Blasta café and bakery in Spiddal is celebrating 10 years in business with festivities tomorrow and Saturday to include treats and competitions.

Heather Connolly and Jenya Hardziyuk (hard-duke) took over the café in the Ceardlann Craft Village in 2015 with Eimear Killian joining the business team later.

The group transformed the café with indoor and outdoor dining and also the addition of a gourmet retail section and wine off-licence.

Tomorrow’s activities will include face-painting for children from 2 to 4pm while on Saturday from 2 to 6pm there will be live music in aid of Music for Palestine.

