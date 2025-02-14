Spiddal student named Irish winner of EU translation competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Spiddal student has been named the Irish winner of the 18th EU Young Translation Contest.

Déithín Ní Fhátharta from Coláiste Chroí Mhuire claimed the top accolade – and it’s the third year in a row the school has won.

The school also won three of the five special commendation awards for Ireland – they are students Caoilte Canny, Tomás Ó Neachtain, and Ella Nic Dhomhnaill.

The competition sees more than 3 thousand students translate documents between any two of the EU’s 24 official languages.

Déithín says she was shocked to learn she had won.