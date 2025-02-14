  • Services

Services

Spiddal student named Irish winner of EU translation competition

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Spiddal student named Irish winner of EU translation competition
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Spiddal student has been named the Irish winner of the 18th EU Young Translation Contest.

Déithín Ní Fhátharta from Coláiste Chroí Mhuire claimed the top accolade – and it’s the third year in a row the school has won.

The school also won three of the five special commendation awards for Ireland – they are students Caoilte Canny, Tomás Ó Neachtain, and Ella Nic Dhomhnaill.

The competition sees more than 3 thousand students translate documents between any two of the EU’s 24 official languages.

Déithín says she was shocked to learn she had won.

More like this:
no_space
Witnesses sought to traffic incident at Clybaun Pedestrian Crossing

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a traffic inciden...

no_space
Plans for luxury sauna at Blackrock in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission is being sought for a luxury saun...

no_space
Pete Roche questions Agriculture Minister on farm buildings devastated by Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD Pete Roche has questioned the Agricult...

no_space
Galway marks US Presidential Day with wreath laying in Eyre Square honouring JFK

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has marked US Presidental Day today with the l...

no_space
Catherine Connolly clashes with Tanaiste Simon Harris over Ireland's support for Palestine

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Catherine Connolly and Tanaiste Simon ...

no_space
UG Professor and Turloughmore GP wins Health Research Board Impact Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway Professor and Turloughmore GP An...

no_space
10% increase in funding for Galway roads this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment has announced an increase of 10 percent in...

no_space
Meeting hears Sceirde Rocks Offshore Windfarm would 'alter Connemara's skyline forever'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA meeting at County Hall has heard that the Sceirde R...

no_space
Energy efficiency roadshow to visit three locations in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn energy efficiency roadshow is to visit three locat...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up