Spiddal student delivers speech at EU contest as Ireland’s best young translator
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A student from Spiddal has delivered a speech As Gaeilge at an EU contest, which has crowned him Ireland’s best young translator
Fionnán Ó Coisdealbha’s win marks the second year in a row that Coláiste Chroí Mhuire has taken home the top Irish prize of ‘Juvenes Translatores’.
Fionnán spoke at the ceremony in Brussels, referring to his home in the West of Ireland, and his love of Gaeilge
