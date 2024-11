Spiddal-resident and artist Marina Wild is urging people of all ages to be aware of the symptons of lung cancer.

Marina is a non-smoker, and was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer six and a half years ago when she was 34 years old.

She is supporting the Marie Keating Foundation campaign to help raise public awareness of the signs and symptoms of lung cancer.

Marina says it’s important to break the myth surrounding lung cancer: