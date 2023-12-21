  • Services

Spiddal medtech firm to expand after raising €1.5m in funding

Published:

Spiddal medtech firm to expand after raising €1.5m in funding
A Spiddal-based Medtech company is to launch a recruitment drive after raising €1.5m in new investment.

FeelTect plans to use the investment to progress the commercialisation and clinical validation of its Tight Alright wound treatment monitoring technology, which is used to treat leg ulcers.


While most roles will be based at their HQ in Spiddal, commercial and clinical roles will be spread across the US and Europe to support the company’s entry into international markets.

Feeltect was founded in 2019, in response to the fact that 30 percent of venous leg ulcers failed to heal within a year, causing serious quality of life issues.

 

