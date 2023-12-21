Spiddal medtech firm to expand after raising €1.5m in funding
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A Spiddal-based Medtech company is to launch a recruitment drive after raising €1.5m in new investment.
FeelTect plans to use the investment to progress the commercialisation and clinical validation of its Tight Alright wound treatment monitoring technology, which is used to treat leg ulcers.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
While most roles will be based at their HQ in Spiddal, commercial and clinical roles will be spread across the US and Europe to support the company’s entry into international markets.
Feeltect was founded in 2019, in response to the fact that 30 percent of venous leg ulcers failed to heal within a year, causing serious quality of life issues.
The post Spiddal medtech firm to expand after raising €1.5m in funding appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Gardaí concentrate on social media footage in arson investigation at Ross Lake
The ongoing Garda investigation into the fire that gutted a Connemara hotel earmarked for 70 asyl...
Self-taught Glenn is wired for creativity
After years working in different jobs in places from Germany to California, Glenn Gibson returned...
Keeping yourself and kids sane and safe this Christmas
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara With Christmas on the way, you will be seein...
Connemara craftswomen crochet Christmas tree!
A group of craftswomen in Carna have toiled for over 100 hours to create two giant crochet Christ...
Talented teenager’s artistic work on show at Ceannt Station
A talented young artist from North Galway has unveiled an exhibition of her work that will be enj...
Eight things to note in Irish (and world) politics in 2023
World of Politics with Harry McGee The Dual Taoiseach Experiment worked better than was pred...
Ireland’s newest car brand delivers another model
A second model from Ireland’s newest car brand might just be a trailblazer when it comes to lower...
Galway’s UN peacekeepers get ready for Christmas
UN Peacekeepers are used to the distance it takes them from home, but that doesn’t make Christmas...
You don’t have to be born in a place to be from there
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Ours was never the most adventurous of families; we did w...