Speeding up process for elective hospitals will benefit Merlin Park timescale

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 4 minutes read
The Health Minister has promised that a new process of designing elective hospitals will speed up delivery of the one earmarked for Merlin Park.
During a visit to Galway, Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill visited University Hospital Galway (UHG), Merlin Park and the Lambe Institute at UHG where a donation of €4m from the National Breast Cancer Research Institute will be used to improve outcomes for women.
At Merlin Park she viewed the site of the new surgical hub, the proposed site for the elective hospital and the recently opened Outpatient Department.
In a statement welcoming the masterplans for UHG and Merlin Park, the Minister made no mention of timelines for the major projects planned for both campuses.
But in answer to a parliamentary question from Galway East TD Dr Martin Daly the same week, she said work in Galway including demolition and site clearance had begun, with the planning application to be submitted in September 2025. Engagement with planning authorities was underway.
She confirmed that the HSE had appointed a design team and project controls team at the end of 2024 for the four elective hospitals.
“The design team is also progressing detailed design and tender documents to commence procurement for the main works. The granting of full planning permission for the Cork and Galway main works, expected to be submitted next year, will determine when construction works can commence,” she told the Dáil.
The plans for all four will be progressed “using the principle of design once, build four times to optimise efficiencies, delivery timelines and value for money”. She was currently liaising with the Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan (NDP) Delivery and Reform, to secure the necessary funding through the NDP review.
“Engagement with planning authorities is under way on agreement in regard to the principle of design once, build four times. I really cannot overstate that there is no room for local variation or perspectives.
“This is about doing something in the most efficient way and also having the ability to move between the different elective hospitals without any difficulty whatsoever. These elective hospitals will alleviate pressure on major hospitals.
“We should not have elective capacity within an acute hospital, which should be for the treatment of significant illness and trauma. The disruption that can happen for various reasons in acute hospitals delays planned surgeries and takes up capacity that should be there for urgent and emergency care within the acute system.”
Construction has begun on the Galway surgical hub and is expected to open by June next year. When operating at full capacity the hub has the potential to carry out day case operations and minor surgical procedures from 8am to 8pm, six days a week.
Ann Cosgrove, Integrated Healthcare Area Manager for Galway and Roscommon stated that separating acute and non-acute services will greatly improve efficiency and better serve patients.
“The new surgical hub and elective hospital in Merlin Park are crucial developments which will change the way in which day cases, scheduled procedures, surgeries, scans and outpatient services can be better arranged across the region, ensuring greater capacity in the future and helping to address waiting times.”
The first phase of the outpatient unit in Merlin Park opened last year and the second phase is currently at design stage. Once outpatient services have fully transferred to Merlin Park, it will open up space for building two new ward blocks, each providing 150 acute beds, a cancer centre, a laboratory, a new Emergency Department, ICU and surgical block.
The masterplan has designated high volume, low complexity cases for Merlin Park while complex acute care, oncology, maternity and paediatric inpatient care will remain in UHG.
The €4m donation to the Lambe Institute will be used to improve diagnostics and fund a new digital tool to diagnose the types of breast cancer, which has never been used before in Ireland. It will also fund new researchers, staff and PhD students to run more clinical trials.
Pictured: Masterplan….Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill with Saolta CEO Tony Canavan.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway’s rents still hit record new highs
Average rents in Galway city were up 12.6% in the last year – the third highest hike in the count...
Government slammed for ‘mess’ of replacing JPCs
Government has been slammed for ‘making a mess’ of rolling out a replacement for Joint Policing C...
Fine Gael Councillor encourages Men's Sheds to apply for funding following announcement by department
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local Fine Gael councillor has said Men's Sheds in ...
Clifden RNLI involved in medical evacuation on Inisbofin
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMClifden RNLI were tasked with assisting a casualty on...
Mayor of Galway announces charities to benefit from Mayoral Ball
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Mayor of Galway, Peter Keane, has announced the c...
Forsa Trade Union to hold two divisional conferences in Galway this week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Fórsa trade union will host two divisional confer...
Water supply restored in Galway city following burst water main
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Éireann crews have completed essential repair w...
Higher Education Minister launches University of Galway’s five-year Strategic Plan
The University of Galway has set out its five-year blueprint for development – with a renewed foc...
Play days will be better than ever at Palace Grounds in Tuam
One of the busiest and best equipped playgrounds in the county has received funding of almost €19...