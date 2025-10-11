Speeding motorist had no insurance

A car driver clocked travelling at a speed of 147km/h on a Galway road was also uninsured at the time.

Nathan Robert Collins with an address at 100 Carraig Weir, Tuam. was detected speeding on the M6 Motorway near Ballinasloe on August 19, 2024.

Garda Damien McGing of Ballinasloe Garda Station said he was operating a speed check at Junction 14 at 4.15pm on that date when he detected the accused driving a D-reg Nissan at 147 km/h in a 120 km/h zone.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued and went unpaid. Garda McGing told Ballinasloe District Court that the driver also had no insurance.

Judge James Faughnan imposed fines totalling €850 and a two-year disqualification.

At the same court sitting, Judge Faughnan asked whether a defendant was driving an airplane, rather than a car, when he heard the speed that he was detected travelling at on the M6 Motorway.

Garda Patrick Connolly gave evidence of detecting Niall McGovern travelling at a speed of 152km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Garda Connolly said he detected the defendant driving at that speed in a BMW car on February 2, 2025 at M6 Cloonageragaun, Galway.

Noting the accused with an address at Gubbs, Cloone, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim, had no previous convictions, Judge Faughnan imposed a fine of €250 with two months to pay.

Meanwhile, at the same Ballinasloe District Court sitting, a city woman with 95 previous convictions was fined and put off the road for a year for speeding at 161 km/h in a 120 km/h zone.

Roseanna Cleary with an address at 99 Garran Ard, Doughiska, Galway City was detected speeding by Garda Patrick Connolly of Tuam Garda Station on March 16, 2025.

Garda Connolly said the defendant was driving a Volkswagen Golf at 12.41pm on that date at the M6 Motorway Sralea, Roscommon.

He said a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the defendant – who was not in court – but it was not paid.

Judge James Faughnan issued a fine of €500 with two months to pay, and a one-year disqualification from driving.

Pictured: Judge James Faughnan