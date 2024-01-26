Speeding case against singer Tommy Fleming struck out at Gort District Court
A speeding case against singer Tommy Fleming has been struck out at Gort District Court.
Sgt Damien Prendergast told Judge Adrian Harris that he was requesting the adjournment as the Go Safe speed van operators were not in court as they had other commitments including court appearances elsewhere.
In his case, Tommy Fleming of Castleconnor, Ballina, Co Mayo was accused of speeding in his 15 D registered vehicle in excess of 120km per hour on the Galway Limerick M18 motorway at Killeenhugh, Kinvara on December 12th 2021.
When Tommy Fleming’s name was called, his solicitor Deirdre Brophy said that her client had travelled from Ballina for the Go Safe prosecution.
Sgt Prendergast asked for an adjournment in the case to next month.
However, Judge Harris said that he would strike out the case.
He said: ‘The State isn’t here to proceed. This man has travelled here and I strike out the matter.’
Judge Harris dismissed another case against a driver from Cashel who was in the court.
In four other cases, the Judge adjourned the prosecutions to next month when there was a ‘no-show’ from the drivers concerned.
The post Speeding case against singer Tommy Fleming struck out at Gort District Court appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
