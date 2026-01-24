Speeding cars and wrong-way driving on one-way street put residents at risk

By Avril Horan

SPEEDING motorists and drivers travelling the wrong way on a one-way system are putting residents at risk along Palmyra Road.

That’s according to Cllr Eddie Hoare (FG) who raised the issue at this month’s meeting of the Galway City Central Ward councillors.

Cllr Hoare said traffic behaviour along Palmyra Road and St Mary’s Road posed a particular danger for residents, including young families who have moved into the area in recent years.

He highlighted that cars and e-bikes were travelling at very high speeds past their homes.

“A lot of traffic coming up Palmyra is going the wrong way on a one-way system, and cars and e-bikes are flying down with no measures to stop them in place,” he said.

He called for additional traffic calming measures similar to the speed bump installed on Sherwood Avenue to be introduced at the Palmyra Park side of the road.

“It would be an inexpensive measure but would have a big impact,” he said.

Council officials said works previously completed in the area were delivered to Active Travel design standards following local consultation.

However, officials acknowledged that there were limitations when it came to addressing driver behaviour.

“There is not a lot we can do in relation to driver behaviour,” one official said, while suggesting that Roads Operations and the Active Travel team could meet to review the matter.

Cllr Hoare also raised concerns about the condition of Ballagh Road and Circular Road, describing them as the “worst surfaced roads per traffic volume” in the area.

“I would like them to be considered — they are in a bad state,” he said.

Officials told the meeting that once the Department of Transport budget was confirmed next month, the council would be better positioned to determine where investment would be directed.

It was confirmed that Ballagh Road will be inspected to assess what works may be carried out.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

Pictured: Cllr Eddie Hoare