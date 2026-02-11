Speed limits slashed under new proposals

A MAJOR reduction in speed limits across Conamara – including 30km/h zones in five ‘urban cores’ – is scheduled to click into place from March of next year, local councillors heard at their area meeting in County Hall.

The proposals, outlined by Senior Engineer, Tom Prendergast, will mean the introduction of 30km/h zones in Bearna, Oughterard, Moycullen, Clifden and Spiddal from March 31, 2027.

However, a number of councillors warned that the introduction of the new speed limits would not necessarily cut ‘actual speeds’ with a huge need for a ‘change in driver attitudes’.

Cllr. Tom Welby [Ind.] said that some drivers had no regard whatsoever for other road users with ‘hard engineering solutions’ the only effective way of slowing down speeding motorists.

“It’s a whole different thing to change driver attitudes but we are at a critical stage in terms of the dangers being caused by speed on our roads.

“Reducing the speed limits won’t solve the problem on its own and engineering solutions [ramps etc] will be needed. It would also be a help if special signs were erected warning motorists that they were now entering into a 30km/h zone,” said Cllr. Welby.

Cllr. Eileen Mannion [FG] asked why speed limits around urban schools would be 30km/h, while for rural schools this limit was 50km/h. “Why the difference – there are major concerns with speeds in the vicinity of all schools,” she said.

According to Cllr. Noel Thomas [Ind. Irl.], changing speed limits would be completely irrelevant if there wasn’t strict enforcement.

“We don’t have the number of Guards available to enforce these speed limits: we need to put in place physical restraints such as ramps or chicanes [narrow road sections] to slow drivers down,” said Cllr. Thomas.

Cllr. Mairtín Lee [FF] said that there was an urgent need for 30km/h speed limits in the vicinity of all schools across Conamara, given the dangers faced by parents and children in trying to cross the roads.

Senior Engineer, Tom Prendergast, said that engineering measures to slow down motorists was an important point but there was currently no provision nationally for those works.

In relation to the difference in speed limits between urban and rural schools, he said that there was provision for the introduction of ‘periodic’ 30km/h speed limits at key times such as schools opening and closing.

A proposal by Tomás Ó Curraoin [Rep. SF], seconded by Cllr. Noel Thomas, that a special workshop would be held to tease out the issues involved with the speed limits, was unanimously passed by councillors.

Tom Prendergast’s report on the speed limit review for Conamara – as part of an overall countrywide review – outlined the key dates for this project:

February 25 2026, complete appendix for poles and signs required.

October 30 2026, conclude the adoption of special speed limit bylaw process.

March 31 2027, new speed limits to be introduced, with all poles/signs erected in advice of this date.