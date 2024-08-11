Speculation TV presenter Grainne Seoige may run for Fianna Fail in Galway West in general election
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s speculation that TV presenter Grainne Seoige may run for Fianna Fail in Galway West in the upcoming general election.
According to the Irish Sun on Sunday, the party is currently trying to convince her to run ahead of their selection convention next month.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Eamon O’Cuiv stated last month that he would not be running in the next general election retiring from the Dail.
The Irish Sun also reports that the 50 year old Spiddal native Grainnes Seoige’s love of the Irish language is a reason that Fianna Fail are keen to add her to the ticket.
The party is hoping to repeat the success of celebrity candidate Cynthia O Murichu’s election to the European Parliament in June.
It’s understood today’s news will not go down well with the party- in particular potential candidates Galway City West Councillor John Connolly, Galway City East Councillor Alan Cheevers, and Senator Ollie Crowe.
The post Speculation TV presenter Grainne Seoige may run for Fianna Fail in Galway West in general election appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Tuam student ensures every dog has its day
A campaign launched by a 13-year-old North Galway student for the creation of a dog park in Tuam ...
Town Centre scheme will breathe new life into old Nuns’ Island Theatre
There was good news for Galway last week as the Government unveiled the five projects to benefit ...
Hardy warriors tackle Connemara course in Mountain Running League
Forty hardy runners took part in the recent mountain race on Mount Gable near the village of Clon...
Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’Hara chosen as Sinn Fein Candidate for Galway East in General Election
Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’Hara has been selected as Sinn Fein’s candidate f...
Galway’s man of many parts is back for another year at Festival of Kerry
Galway’s man of many parts – broadcaster, County Councillor and perennial MC – Ollie Turner is ba...
Ballinasloe company celebrates 75 years – and five generations of family business
It started with humble beginnings and an Adana hand-operated printing machine in 1949 – but KPW P...
Imelda May ensures life’s a picnic for Galway singer
A rising star of Galway’s music scene is one of an elite group of Irish buskers who will be mento...
Restoration of water supply in Oranmore and Maree pushed out to midnight
The restoration of the water supply in Oranmore and Maree has been pushed out to midnight. Origin...
Public consultation opens on enhancement scheme for key Tuam area
Public consultation has opened on the Ballygaddy Road park enhancement scheme in Tuam. Galway Cou...