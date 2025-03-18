Speculation increases Eugene Levy will cameo on Ros na Rún

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Bookies odds are predicting that actor Eugene Levy will make a cameo on Ros na Rún.

It’s after the American Pie star attended the St Patrick’s Day parade in Galway city while shooting a TV show with his daughter.

Ladbrokes now have Eugene Levy at 4/1 odds to appear on the show, after the actor said the warmth and beauty of the West made him want to return ‘really soon’

The Irish language series, shot in Spiddal, has had some big names appear in the past, such as Stephen Fry and Conan O’Brien.