Speculation growing regarding who will run in Galway West By-Election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Following the election of Catherine Connolly as President of Ireland, speculation is already growing regarding who will run in the upcoming Galway West by-election.

A by-election for Galway West will be held within six months to fill the seat vacated by the President-elect.

The four seats currently held in the constituency are Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell, Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton, Independent Noel Grealish, and Fianna Fáil’s John Connolly.

Speculation is now building as to who will run..

According to The Irish Independent, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has already ruled out a united left candidate, and Independent Ireland party leader Michael Collins has confirmed that the party will be putting forward a candidate.

There is no indication from any of the other parties as to how they will approach the By-Election.

