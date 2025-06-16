Specialist crews repairing burst water main at Eyre Street in the city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann crews are hoping to have a burst water main at Eyre Street in the city repaired by 9 tonight

Customers along Eyre Street from McSwiggan’s Bar to the Corrib Shopping Centre and St Brendan’s Avenue may be experiencing intermittent outages or disruptions to their supply

A specialist repair crew is currently on site

It usually takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to be restored but the water utility says it may take longer for customers at the end of the network or on higher ground as the system recharges.