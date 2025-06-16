  • Services

Services

Specialist crews repairing burst water main at Eyre Street in the city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Specialist crews repairing burst water main at Eyre Street in the city
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann crews are hoping to have a burst water main at Eyre Street in the city repaired by 9 tonight

Customers along Eyre Street from McSwiggan’s Bar to the Corrib Shopping Centre and St Brendan’s Avenue may be experiencing intermittent outages or disruptions to their supply

A specialist repair crew is currently on site

It usually takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to be restored but the water utility says it may take longer for customers at the end of the network or on higher ground as the system recharges.

More like this:
no_space
Ballinderreen event to promote climate action in sports clubs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA special "Green Clubs" event is taking place in Ball...

no_space
Survivor Peter Mulryan visits Tuam mother and baby home site on momentous day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first day of work to prepare the site of the Tuam...

no_space
Appeal for 14-year-old Galway boy missing since last Tuesday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for help in finding a 14-year-ol...

no_space
Demand for Government to "step up" over Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Government is being urged to "step up to the plat...

no_space
Tubberjarlath Road Tuam re-opens following serious overnight crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTubberjarlath Road in Tuam has re-opened following a ...

no_space
Call for rollout of static speed cameras across Loughrea, Portumna, Gort and Kinvara.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are calls for more static speed cameras to be r...

no_space
Major road resurfacing works to get underway on School Road in Castlegar

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMajor road resurfacing works are set to get underway ...

no_space
Local TD seeks funding to continue 'Warm Home Hub' in Westside

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is seeking funding to continue the 'Warm H...

no_space
Galway City moves into top ten clean areas but Ballybane among most littered

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Centre is in the top ten clean towns and ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up