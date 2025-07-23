  • Services

Special stamps honour Druid Theatre's 50th anniversary

Two special stamps will go on sale tomorrow to mark Druid Theatre Company’s 50th anniversary.

The designs, which feature actors Marty Rea, Aaron Monaghan and Marie Mullen, were unveiled at the Mick Lally Theatre in the city today.

The stamps were designed by Atelier David Smith, with original photography by Matthew Thomspon.

Both stamps and a special limited-edition envelope will be available from tomorrow at main post offices and from anpost.com/druid with free delivery.

Druid Artistic Director Garry Hynes, who was given a framed version of the stamp at Druid Lane today, says it’s an honour

