Special School in Galway is transformed by the work of 80 volunteers

Published:

A remarkable transformation has taken place at St Joseph’s Special School in Galway — thanks to the incredible efforts of 80 volunteers from Volunteer Ireland and Fidelity Cares.

Over the course of a dedicated community action day, the volunteers completed a wide range of upgrade projects across the school.

These included enhancements to the gardens and orchard area, vibrant new wall murals painted on the school’s exterior, and cheerful artwork brought to life along the interior corridors.

The staffroom also received a much-welcomed overhaul, providing a refreshed and inviting space for the school team.

The initiative brought a burst of colour and renewed energy to the school environment, much to the delight of pupils and staff alike.

This initiative was the result of lengthy discussions and close collaboration between school management and key stakeholders: Fiona Meehan, Corporate Partnership Officer, and Terri O’Brien, Corporate Programmes Manager at Volunteer Ireland, along with Aoife Murphy, CSR Manager at Fidelity Investments Ireland.

Their coordinated efforts with the school team ensured a well-planned and impactful outcome that truly captured the spirit of community and cooperation.

Principal Sarah McGinley and Deputy Principal Patrick Ruane expressed their heartfelt thanks to all those who took part: “We are deeply grateful to the volunteers who gave so generously of their time and talents. Their work has made a lasting difference to our school community.”

To show their appreciation, school staff hosted a special coffee morning for the volunteers, creating a warm and celebratory close to a day filled with teamwork, creativity, and community spirit.

This volunteer-led transformation holds special significance as St. Joseph’s Special School celebrated its 60th Anniversary last year, having first opened its doors in 1964.

The school has a proud history of providing a caring, inclusive, and supportive educational environment for pupils with special educational needs from Galway and surrounding areas.

The recent upgrades reflect the school’s ongoing commitment to nurturing its pupils in an environment where they can thrive.

The project stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when people come together with a shared purpose — making a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

Pictured: Volunteers spruce up the grounds of St Joseph’s Special School.

