Special County Council meeting underway to hear from presidential candidate hopefuls

Published:

Special County Council meeting underway to hear from presidential candidate hopefuls
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

13 presidential candidate hopefuls have been given permission to make a pitch to Galway County Councillors at a meeting which is just getting underway at County Hall.

They are:

Abbas Ali O’Shea

Matilda Crumlish

Aidan Harrington

Séana Kerr

Diarmuid Mulcahy

Obi Joseph Chikelue

Gearoid O Dubhthaigh

Lucy-Anne O Leary

Walter Ryan Purcell

Cora Stack

Maria Steen

Gerben Uunk

and finally

Nick Delehanty who also pitched to City Councillors last evening.

He along with Diarmuid Mulcahy and Keith McGrory addressed the chamber – but none managed to even get a proposal from the floor.

In the end, at a somewhat chaotic meeting, city councillors opted not to give their backing to any aspiring presidential candidates.

It’s thought it will be a similar outcome at the county council special meeting.

