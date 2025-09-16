Special County Council meeting underway to hear from presidential candidate hopefuls

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
13 presidential candidate hopefuls have been given permission to make a pitch to Galway County Councillors at a meeting which is just getting underway at County Hall.
They are:
Abbas Ali O’Shea
Matilda Crumlish
Aidan Harrington
Séana Kerr
Diarmuid Mulcahy
Obi Joseph Chikelue
Gearoid O Dubhthaigh
Lucy-Anne O Leary
Walter Ryan Purcell
Cora Stack
Maria Steen
Gerben Uunk
and finally
Nick Delehanty who also pitched to City Councillors last evening.
He along with Diarmuid Mulcahy and Keith McGrory addressed the chamber – but none managed to even get a proposal from the floor.
In the end, at a somewhat chaotic meeting, city councillors opted not to give their backing to any aspiring presidential candidates.
It’s thought it will be a similar outcome at the county council special meeting.