Special council meeting remembers Billy Lawless as one of Galways greatest ambassadors

Billy Lawless has been remembered as one of Galway’s greatest ever ambassadors at a special meeting at City Hall this afternoon.

Billy – a Bushypark native, successful Irish American businessman, and former senator – died on Friday in Chicago aged 73.

As well as his achievements in business, he was renowned for his generosity and selfless nature, and his work with the undocumented Irish.

At City Hall this afternoon, many councillors said Billy wasn’t just a great man, or a fantastic ambassador for Galway – but a wonderful and true friend as well.

Mayor of Galway Peter Keane says he was a giant in more ways than one.

