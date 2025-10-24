Special bank holiday road safety operation launched at new Merlin Park ambulance base

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A special bank holiday road safety operation has been launched at the new Merlin Park ambulance base

The RSA and an Garda Síochána are urging all road users to be responsible and aware with the number of road fatalities to date this year standing at 138

According to research from the RSA, over 34% of serious injury collisions on Irish roads occur between October and December

Michael Roland, director of reaseach standards and assurance at RSA told Galway Bay fm news that it’s also important for pedestrians to be responsible this weekend