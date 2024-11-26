Spanish student bitten during vicious attack at residence in Whitestrand Park in Salthill

Gardai are appealing for help from the public in their investigation into an unprovoked attack on a Spanish student in Salthill over the weekend

The student had to receive medical treatment following the vicious assault at a residence in Whitestrand Park during which he was bitten on his hand

The student, who’s in Galway to learn English, was returning home from a night out with friends in the early hours of Sunday

The group went their separate ways at the Tesco on Fr Griffin Road and a short time after the young man went into his accommodation at Whitestrand Park he heard a knock and opened the front door

A man burst his way in and attacked the student in his living for several minutes, biting his hand before the victim managed to run out of the house

The attacker is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, of slim build with short blonde hair

Salthill Gardai are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious between Wolfe Tone Bridge and Whitestrand Park between 2.45 and 3.15 on Sunday morning or who may CCTV footage to contact them at 091 51 47 20

The student received medical treatment and is recovering from his ordeal