Spacious home with potential for expansion into adjoining garage

This large four-bedroom house has come to the market in the village of Kilkerrin – it is spacious internally and sits on a 0.75-acre site with lawns.

There is a garage attached to the front with both external and internal access and there is potential to convert this into additional living accommodation if required.

There is also a large garage/workshop to the rear which is accessed from the front, but also has a roller door to the side.

The property was recently redecorated to a very high standard, with no expense spared.

The entrance porch leads into a reception hallway with open stairwell to the first floor. The kitchen dining room is extremely spacious and open plan with access to a beautiful sunroom overlooking the rear gardens.

Equally impressive in size is the sitting room with open fireplace and built-in units. Both dining room and sitting room have wood burning stoves.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms (one en suite), with a shower room and main bathroom. All the rooms are newly carpeted.

The property offers many extra features such as kerbed and tarmacadam driveway, timber decking area to the rear overlooking the gardens, two garages both with potential, laid lawns and mature hedging and maturing trees on all boundaries.

Kilkerrin Village is convenient to the towns of Tuam, Mountbellew and Glenamaddy, while Galway City is approximately a one-hour drive.

The asking price is €240,000. For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact Connaughton Auctioneers on 09066 63700.