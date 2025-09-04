Space-Tech firm MBRYONICS to create 125 jobs in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Space-Tech firm MBRYONICS is to create 125 new jobs in the city to power the ‘internet in space’.

The satellite optical communication network company has opened a new manufacturing facility in Dangan.

MBRYONICS currently has 100 employees, and the 125 new roles over the next two years will be in production, engineering, sales, and marketing support.

The Photon-1 launch builds on more than a decade of collaboration between MBRYONICS, the European Space Agency, and Ireland’s ESA Delegation.

It represents a major step forward in its mission to deliver the internet in space and strengthen Ireland’s role in the global space economy.