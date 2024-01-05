South Galway’s Teresa Roche elected Chair of IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
South Galway’s Teresa Roche has been elected chair of the IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee.
She succeeds Alice Doyle, who was elected IFA Deputy President last month.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Both will take up office next Tuesday at the 69th AGM of the Association.
Teresa runs Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese, which she makes using milk from the family’s dairy herd in the Slieve Aughty Mountains
Teresa says her initial focus will be on services for mental health; pensions for farm families; and encouraging greater involvement of women in farming
The post South Galway’s Teresa Roche elected Chair of IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Last chance to see Franciscans’ Galway celebration of 800 years of the Crib
This festive season is the 800th anniversary of the first re-enactment of the Nativity Scene by S...
Public float serious and not-so-serious name suggestions for new Salmon Weir Bridge
As Galway City Council has invited the public to put in suggestions for the naming of the new Sal...
Survey reveals Galway’s favourite cocktails
A survey has revealed Galway’s favourite cocktails. According to research commissioned by M...
Slight increase in homelessness across Galway during November
There was a slight increase in homelessness across Galway during November. New figures from the D...
UHG under pressure with 55 patients on trolleys
The Emergency Department at UHG is under significant pressure today – with 55 people waitin...
Calls on Government and Galway County Council to provide funding for more bus shelters across county
The Government and Galway County Council are being urged to provide funding for more bus shelters...
Inspections reveal serious issues at Ability West centres across Galway
A series of inspections by health watchdog HIQA has revealed serious operating issues at some Abi...
Plan to convert Woodlawn National School into apartments
Plans have been lodged to convert the Woodlawn National School into apartments. The project is le...
Krispy Kreme city branch fails in bid to create dine-in space
The franchise of US donut giant Krispy Kreme at William Street has failed in its bid to create a ...