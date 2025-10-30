This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
South Galway man to plead guilty to 49 separate child pornography and child sexual exploitation related charges
Published:
More like this:
Local councillor urges action as LPT revaluation deadline looms
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local councillor is urging people to get their hous...
Writing was on the wall from opening of the first boxes
When President-elect Catherine Connolly made an understated entrance to the Galway West count cen...
Galway Gardaí honoured for bravery in water rescues
30 Five Gardaí were among a host of Galwegians who were honoured last week for their bravery a...
A funny heartfelt musical for everyone
Actress Clare Barrett returns to her native city with a show that explores how people deal with ...
Beoga are back for a sold-out Galway gig
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell After a four-year hiatus, trad band Beoga returned with a ten-...
Galway star to run 250km across Sahara in cancer fundraiser
A former Galway hurler is set to take on a sporting challenge of a whole different intensity in h...
Tyre must have grown new rubber overnight
By Ronan Judge A Garda sergeant told a court it seemed "a lot of rubber grew overnight" after ...
Defiant Carna-Caiseal take first county title since 2013
CÁRNA-CAISEAL 2-15 WILLIAMSTOWN 1-15 (After extra-time) By OISÍN NOONE AT PEARSE STADIUM...
Will Áras vote have any impact on next election?
World of Politics with Harry McGee The moment that Jim Gavin withdrew from the presidential el...