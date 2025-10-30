South Galway man to plead guilty to 49 separate child pornography and child sexual exploitation related charges

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A south Galway man has signed a guilty plea in court to the offence of distributing videos and images of child pornography and the possession of such images on dates in 2023.

At Gort District Court, the 60-year old man has signed a guilty plea to 49 separate child pornography and child sexual exploitation related charges.

In court, Judge Alec Gabbett described the case as “incredibly complex”.

Judge Gabbett directed that on the basis of the man’s signed guilty plea, the man is to now go forward to affirm his guilty plea at Galway Circuit Court where he will be sentenced for the offences.

In one charge, the man is charged with at an address in south Galway on December 6th 2023 of knowingly distributing 19 videos of child pornography or facilitating any activity of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998 for the purpose of distribution, publication exportation, sale or show.

In a separate charge, the man is also charged with on dates between October 10th 2023 and and December 7th 2023 at an address in south Galway knowingly distributing 36 images and videos of child pornography contrary to Section 5 (1) the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

The man is also charged that on December 8th 2023 at a south Galway address did knowingly have in his possession, a black Samsung Galaxy A41 mobile phone containing 114 images and 72 videos of child sex abuse material, contrary to Section 6(1) of Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

On dates between October 20th and December 7th 2023, the man is charged with having in his possession, a black Samsung Galaxy A41 mobile phone containing 11 images and videos of child sexual abuse material, contrary to Section 6(1) of Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

On another charge, the man is accused of having in his possession on December 6th the same Samsung Galaxy A41 phone which contained 19 videos of child sexual abuse material contrary to Section 6(1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act. 1998.

On October 24th 2023, the man is also accused of at a location within the State of by means of information and communication technology, via KIK messaging app communicate with another for the purpose of facilitating the exploitation of an unknown KIK user who was a child under the age of 17 contrary to Section 8(1) of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

The man faces 41 similar sexual exploitation charges and when arrested, charged and cautioned on all 49 charges made no reply.

In the case, the accused is represented by solicitor, Daniel Kreith and Judge Gabbett said that Mr Kreith could make his application for counsel to represent his client in the circuit court.

Judge Gabbett imposed reporting restrictions on the identity of the accused and sent forward the accused on a signed plea to the current sittings of Galway Circuit Court.