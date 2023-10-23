  • Services

Services

South Galway householders urged to avail of free e-waste and battery recycling 

Published:

South Galway householders urged to avail of free e-waste and battery recycling 
Share story:
South Galway householders are being urged to bring their batteries, electrical, and electronic waste to a set of free collection days this week and next week
They will take place in Kinvara, Woodford and Portumna
The events, hosted by WEEE Ireland and supported by Galway County Council, kick off tomorrow (October 24) at St. Colman’s Church Car Park, Kinvara, from 10am-1pm
The free collection then moves to Tommy Larkin’s GAA Club in Woodford from 4pm-7pm.
On Saturday week, November 4th, a full day of collection will take place at the Co-Operative Mart, Dominic Street, Portumna from 10am-4pm.
All household items with a plug or a battery will be accepted free of charge
This includes old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, batteries, farm fence batteries, and watches

The post South Galway householders urged to avail of free e-waste and battery recycling  appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Hundreds without power in Loughrea and Kilcolgan

Around 200 customers are without power in areas of Loughrea and Kilcolgan. Crews have been workin...

no_space
Galway Simon Community supported 1,400 people last year

Galway Simon Community supported more than 1,400 people in the West last year. Its 2022 Annual Im...

no_space
Michael Fitzmaurice accuses Michael D. Higgins of “bare faced hypocrisy” over flooding comments

Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is accusing President Michael D. Higgins of “bare faced hypocr...

no_space
Public meeting on future of Portumna’s Public Spaces to take place tomorrow

A public meeting is to take place tomorrow evening (Tues oct 24) to discuss the future of Portumn...

no_space
Two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators for UHG and Merlin

UHG and Merlin Park have gained two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators Galway na...

no_space
University of Galway President calls for extension of PhD stipend funding

The University of Galway President is calling for an extension of the stipend funding for PhD stu...

no_space
2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband

Over 2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband. National Broad...

no_space
U-turn on decision to cut hours at Salthill Garda Station

Plans to close the public office at Salthill Garda Station after 10pm each night have been put on...

no_space
Galway City Council kissing goodbye to troublesome gates

Galway City Council will kiss goodbye to kissing gates that block bike and buggy access at three ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up