A young Gaeltacht group based in South Connemara will be voicing their concerns directly with the Housing Minister this afternoon.

Darragh O’Brien is meeting with BANU, an organisation aimed at advocating for changes in housing policy, with a keen focus on language preservation.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It comes just a week after protests were held outside the Dáil by Gaeltacht groups over amendments to the Planning and Development Bill 2023

Minister O’Brien says he is keen to solve these housing issues by speaking to those directly impacted by them:

The post South Connemara Gaeltacht group meeting with Darragh O’Brien to discuss housing issues appeared first on Galway Bay FM.