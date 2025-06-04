Sonia 'Sunny' Jacobs remembered as friendly, intelligent woman as tributes continue

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Sonia ‘Sunny’ Jacobs is being remembered as a friendly and very intelligent woman, as tributes continue to pour in following her death.

The 77 year old, and her carer, 30 year old Kevin Kelly, died in a house fire at Glenicmurrin near Casla in Connemara yesterday morning.

Ms Jacobs spent many years on death row in the US before being acquitted, and she moved to Ireland in the late 1990s.

Local councillor Michael Leainde got to know Sunny and Kevin very well over the years as their postman.