Son breached safety order — by mowing mother’s lawn
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Ronan Judge
~ 2 minutes read
By Ronan Judge
A man who breached a safety order by mowing his mother’s lawn has been urged by a judge to abide the conditions of the order.
The man pleaded guilty to a breach of the domestic violence order at his mother’s home in Galway City on April 3, 2025.
The court was told the order was granted, with the consent of the accused, at Galway District Court in February 2025 and included a condition preventing the man from visiting the property without prior notice.
Inspector Brendan O’Grady told the court Gardaí received a complaint of the accused showing up at the property unannounced and mowing the lawn.
The court heard that the accused’s mother was ill and the woman’s daughter said she did not want her mother to be caused any more distress.
The woman said there was an agreement in place for the accused to visit as long as he behaved himself.
Inspector O’Grady said the accused had a number of previous convictions but none since 2012.
Defence solicitor Sean Acton said his client was in “technical breach” of the order and there was “no confrontation of any description”.
Mr Acton said his client was at the property for a few minutes to cut a small strip of grass and ended up spending 18 hours in a Garda station.
Mr Acton said his client knew his mother was not well, did not want to do anything that would upset her and accepted it was a condition of the safety order that he cannot visit unless prior notice is given.
Judge Adrian Harris said he wanted to monitor how the man got on and adjourned the case to June.
Judge Harris reminded the man of the conditions of the safety order and told him he wanted to see compliance.
