Solution found for school transport for Craughwell students

The Education Minister has moved to secure a new school minibus service connecting Craughwell and Loughrea.

Minister of State Ciaran Cannon says it now means a resolution for more than a dozen Craughwell-based students who had failed to secure a concessionary bus ticket to schools in Loughrea.

Parents and families in the area had been facing a lack of certainty for school bus places for the new school term.

Minister Cannon says the agreement has now been reached between the Department of Education and Bus Eireann.