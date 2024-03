The Galway IPSC is hosting a solidarity rally for the Palestinian people tomorrow in the city. (Sat 2nd)

The rally march will begin at Eyre Square at 2PM, and finish up at Spanish Arch





Three Palestinian people will be joining the rally, and make speeches to the crowds.

