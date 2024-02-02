Solidarity rally for Palestine to be held in Galway City tomorrow
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A solidarity rally for Palestine is to be held in Galway City tomorrow afternoon to call for a ceasefire to the conflict in Gaza.
The rally will assemble at Eyre Square at one forty five and will then march to Spanish Arch.
The rally will feature a range of speakers, including a first-hand testimony from a Gazan on the conflict.
They’ll also be focusing on alleged crimes against the healthcare system in Gaza, as well as the importance of boycotts and sanctions.
