Solidarity rally for Palestine to be held in Galway City tomorrow

A solidarity rally for Palestine is to be held in Galway City tomorrow afternoon to call for a ceasefire to the conflict in Gaza.

The rally will assemble at Eyre Square at one forty five and will then march to Spanish Arch.





The rally will feature a range of speakers, including a first-hand testimony from a Gazan on the conflict.

They’ll also be focusing on alleged crimes against the healthcare system in Gaza, as well as the importance of boycotts and sanctions.

