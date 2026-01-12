Solicitor is welcomed to court

Published:
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
One of Galway’s newest solicitors has been welcomed to the profession at a sitting of a District Court.
Conor Ruane, originally from Monivea but now living with his family in Crumlin, Ballyglunin, is practicing with the long established McDarby and Co Solicitors in Ballinrobe.
The young solicitor was welcomed to court by Judge Sandra Murphy who admired him for being willing to practice in rural areas.
Conor is the youngest of four brothers and two sisters. He is married with one six-year-old son and the couple are expecting their second child shortly.
He attended Newcastle National School in the parish of Athenry. Growing up, he played football with Monivea/Abbey and hurling with Abbeyknockmoy.
“I am delighted to see my six-year-old son now doing the same and it is wonderful to see and be part of such a strong local community,” he said.
Having attended the Tech Secondary School in Athenry before going on to study at NUI Galway, Conor obtained an Arts Degree, followed by an LLB (law degree).
“Unfortunately, due to working weekends and completing the LLB, which was largely evening-based, I was unable to continue playing sport,” he said.
“Looking back, this is a major regret of mine. People can never underestimate the community spirit and sense of belonging that the GAA brings to so many families throughout Ireland.”
He said that he was fortunate to secure a training contract with Ryan & Co Solicitors in Loughrea, which provided an excellent opportunity to learn and develop.
He later gained further litigation experience with Bruce St John Solicitors on Merchant’s Road in Galway. Following qualification, he practised for two years with RG Emerson Solicitors on Cross Street, Galway.
Pictured: Conor Ruane.
