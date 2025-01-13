Solar installations up by 30% in Galway in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Solar panel installations rose by 30 percent throughout Galway city and county last year.

The SEAI data shows that almost 2,000 were installed – the third highest county figure, after Dublin and Cork.

Across the country, there was a 24% increase in solar systems installed, with every county seeing an increase on 2023 figures.

The Galway figure for 2024 of 1,929 marks an increase of 503 installations compared to 2023.

There were 29,151 arrays of solar panels installed on homes across Ireland – a jump of 6,441 on the year before.

Offaly had the highest percentage increase at 46 percent, followed by Mayo, Meath and Kerry.

The counties with the most installations were Dublin with over 6,000, Cork with just over 3,000 and Galway with almost 2,000.

The increase in installations last year came after the maximum SEAI grant for solar panels was reduced in January 2024 by €300 to €2,100.

At the beginning this month, the grant was reduced again by €300 to €1,800.