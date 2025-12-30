Solar farm protest billboards ripped down

Published:
-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
A GARDA investigation has been launched into the vandalising and removal of anti-solar farm signs in the Abbeyknockmoy area – on Christmas Day.
Up to six signs were damaged and removed by one – or possibly two men – between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Christmas Day.
In one case, a private garden was entered to remove a sign with minor damage caused to the exterior wall, while in another instance, a large sign was discarded into a nearby field.
Another sign was removed from outside a licensed premises in Abbeyknockmoy with only a few pieces of wood left behind.
One local resident said that ‘they couldn’t believe their eyes’ when they saw a man dismantling the sign that had been placed in front of their house.
“We were just getting ready for the Christmas dinner when I looked out and saw this man taking down the sign – he was being driven around by another individual,” the resident said.
It is understood the person who removed the signs made no effort to conceal his identity and is known to local residents.
“We have made a number of reports to Gardaí over what happened on Christmas Day and we have been assured that they will follow up on these incidents,” another resident said.
The incidents, mostly concentrated in the Chapel Road area of Abbeyknockmoy, led to the damage and removal of up to six signs which outlined local opposition to the proposed massive solar farm in the Abbey, Monivea and Ballyglunin area.
Caption: One of the anti-solar farm signs in the Abbeyknockmoy area.
