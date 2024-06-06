Sod turning at midday for new age-friendly housing development in Mountbellew
A sod turning event is taking place at midday today for a new age-friendly housing development in Mountbellew.
The development will provide 5 two-bedroom bungalows, designed specifically for older persons.
Funded by the Capital Assistance Scheme, the development is being delivered by Tuath Housing in partnership with Galway County Council and Mountbellew Voluntary Homes.
Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Liam Carroll, and Minister Anne Rabbitte will officially turn the sod on site this afternoon.
