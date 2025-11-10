  • Services

Sod turned on new STEM building at ATU Galway

Sod turned on new STEM building at ATU Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The first sod has been turned on a major new multi-million euro STEM building at ATU Galway.

The new building will be on the east side of the Dublin Road campus, facing Ballybane Road.

This is a major project for ATU Galway – a 5,500m2 building providing state of the art faculties dedicated to science, technology, engineering and maths.

STEM isn’t about the subjects in isolation – it’s a cross-disciplinary approach that drives technological advancement and innovation.

And ATU Galway, which has undergone significant expansion since its days as GMIT, is keen to position itself at the forefront of the sector.

The new STEM building is expected to boost student numbers by around 500.

With the first sod now turned by Higher Education Minister James Lawless, it’s expected the works will take around two years to complete.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Minister Lawless also launched a new cybersecurity education programme at University of Galway.

It’s designed for people in leadership roles with no specific background in IT – like managers, team leaders, project managers and supervisors.

