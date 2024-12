This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The sod has been turned on significant new facilities for Ability West in Portumna.

The development at Shannon Road is worth €1.1m – and it’s a five-bed residential home.

There’ll also be two modular support units to support people with disabilities attending Ability West’s School Leavers Programme.

The first sod was turned by Minister for Disability and Senator Anne Rabbitte.