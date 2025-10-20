  • Services

Sod turned on €9.5m community centre for Maigh Cuilinn

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Minister Dara Calleary has turned the sod on the new €9.5m community centre for Maigh Cuilinn.

It will host an international-sized basketball court, a stage area which can hold an audience of over a thousand people, a smaller function room, and a start-up business hub.

Construction on the 29 acre site just off the main entrance to Killarainey Woods in the village is expected to take around two years.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin was at the sod turning today

