  • Services

Services

Sod officially turned on new Adult Cystic Fibrosis building at Merlin Park

Published:

Sod officially turned on new Adult Cystic Fibrosis building at Merlin Park
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/9ftvre/clips_togethera2pab.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sod has been officially turned on the new Adult Cystic Fibrosis building at Merlin Park Hospital.

The Adult CF Out Patient Department will be located opposite the Pulmonary Outpatient Department in Unit 8.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Construction is due to commence in October, and it’s expected it will be completed by next Summer.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin spoke to those in attendance, including local CF patient, David, who officially turned the sod:

More like this:
no_space
Colaiste an Eachreidh students call on Galway public to enter road safety awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at Coláiste an Eachreidh in Athenry are encouraging peopl...

no_space
County planners reject plans for significant housing estate in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new housing estate in Athenry consisting of 91 new hom...

no_space
Athenry principal says teacher concerns about assessing own students Leaving Cert “comes from good place”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Teachers reservations about assessing their own student’s Le...

no_space
Monivea to get €25,000 in flood relief funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Monivea is to get €25,000 in flood relief funding. The Office of P...

no_space
Galway professor says AI is a significant challenges for educators

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway Professor Michael Madden says artificial inte...

no_space
Galway to light up purple and host swim events to support World GO day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway will light up purple today and host a number of swim events...

no_space
11,000 people in Galway spend over an hour commuting to work or school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – CSO figures show that more than 11,000 people across Galway spend ...

no_space
New rents in Galway almost €300 higher than existing rents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – If you are a new renter in Galway you could be paying up to €300 m...

no_space
Glinsk Creggs Group Water Scheme celebrates its quadruple win at national awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Glinsk Creggs Group Water Scheme has been celebrating its quadruple win ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up