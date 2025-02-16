  • Services

Social housing on a rental basis is not part of the plan as Údarás na Gaeltachta continue efforts to provide housing for Gaeltacht Irish Speakers.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Údarás na Gaeltachta is continuing efforts to find mechanisms to provide housing for Irish speakers in the Gaeltacht.

However, social housing on a rental basis is not part of the plan.

Údarás na Gaeltachta announced in 2023 that it was embarking on a scheme which would provide affordable housing for Irish speakers in Gaeltacht areas.

An Cheathrua Rua in Connemara was one of three centres initially earmarked as probable sites for the planned developments.

The housing would be confined to Irish speakers.

Tomás Ó Síocháin, Údarás CEO said this week that they may soon reach another stage of the process.

While specifics have not yet been mentioned, it is envisaged that there would be a number of houses together in an estate formation.

However, social housing would not be part of the package.

The demand for social housing has grown in Connemara in recent years, but such housing is now restricted to areas where public sewerage schemes are in place.

This has led to some people having to move to locations outside of the Gaeltacht in order to avail of Co Council rental accommodation.

As it stands now, the Údarás housing strategy would not change that situation.

 

